The Knack made a "My Sharona" coronavirus parody so the rest of you can stop now

There’s a lot of coronavirus parody songs out there. We’ve chronicled a few ourselves, focusing primarily on ones that didn’t snatch the low-hanging fruit that is rhyming “corona” with The Knack’s “My Sharona.” Unfortunately, there are literal pages of these:

Now, in a valiant effort to get you all to be at least a little more creative—like the guy who turned Nirvana’s “Stay Away” into the excellent “Stay Inside”—founding guitarist Berton Averre (and his adorable dogs) have arrived to deliver the definitive version. Since the band’s singer, Doug Fieger, passed in 2010, Averre recruits bassist Prescott Niles to join him for the chorus, which is here reimagined as “Bye, Corona!” Before they get there, though, Averre takes a moment to absolutely slay the 1979 hit’s face-melting guitar solo.

Watch it below.

And always remember to disinfect your fretboard.

