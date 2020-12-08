Screenshot : YouTube

No one’s saying the first Kingsman, released way back in ye olden days of 2014, wasn’t a good time (give or take one anal joke), and though the sequel was enjoyable enough (if a bit long), it’s hard to imagine watching seven more of these things. But if Matthew Vaughn has his way, that could be an option for people who are into the idea. Per Deadline, Zygi Kamasa, the CEO of Vaughn’s Marv banner, recently said that the filmmaker has “something like seven” Kingsman sequels in mind. Given the delayed release of Kingsman prequel The King’s Man and filming restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic, which has also pushed audiences more toward streaming platforms (you know, because there’s nowhere to fucking go), a reasonable person might assume that those seven projects could be turned into a TV series. But Vaughn’s got ya there, too, because in addition to the film sequels, he’s plotting a TV series and two or three other franchises set within the Kingsman universe. It’s all starting to sound a bit like that time Universal revealed plans for a Dark Universe, which did not go over well but did gift us with one of the most hilarious promotional photos of all time.



For now, The King’s Man, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Bruhl, Gemma Arterton, and a bunch of other handsome jerks, is scheduled for a February release—though that seems likely to change again.