The kids of Wu-Tang Clan have formed their own Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan, the notorious rap group that form like Voltron and, as Old Dirty Bastard once said, is for the children, haven’t been the closest of pals lately. Although the group’s semi-fictional Hulu show Wu-Tang: An American Saga shows that they might never have been that close in the first place, members like Raekwon and Method Man have opened up in the past about internal differences regarding both money and Wu-Tang head honcho RZA. Nevertheless, we all know Wu-Tang is forever, and regardless of their occasional infighting, we know they’ll connect again for live performances on, say, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show, because like all music groups, they still need to get paid.



But even if the core nine members of the Wu-Tang Clan have seasonal friction, we now have a new hope in the Wu legacy continuing long after the group disbands and retires: their actual children. Four children of the Wu have formed a new rap group together called 2nd Generation Wu, hoping to carry the torch of their fathers by making boom bap hip-hop in 2019 and possibly wearing vintage Polo sweatshirts and Timberland boots while doing so. 2nd Generation Wu consists of U-God’s son iNTeLL, Ghostface Killah’s son SUN GOD, Method Man’s son PXWER, and Old Dirty Bastard’s son, aptly named Young Dirty Bastard. They’ve dropped a single song together since the announcement titled “7.O.D.”.



The song is basically an homage to their dads’ rap group and an introduction to the newcomers themselves, as the beat is an updated flip of Wu-Tang Clan’s “C.R.E.A.M.,” and each 2nd Generation Wu member spits some sort of reference to an iconic line said by their predecessors. In case you doubt any of these kids rapping abilities, we point you to iNTeLL’s final bar in the song’s fourth verse: “Watch me just erase all the racists from my spaceship.” Absolute poetry. The Wu-Tang kids ain’t nuthing ta fuck wit.