Image : Netflix

Welcome to Camp Cretaceous, an exclusive summer oasis filled with kayaking, ropes courses, and a bunch of real dinosaurs that would rather be left alone. The new animated Jurassic World spin-off takes unsuspecting teen campers (and thoroughly suspecting viewers) to a new sections of Isla Nublar, where family-friendly fun turns to family-friendly horrors. The full-length trailer outlines the dangers that the campers will face once the attraction starts to crumble at their fee t.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis of the eight-episode season:

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.

Paul-Mikél Williams , Jenna Ortega , Ryan Potter , Raini Rodriguez , Sean Giambrone , Kausar Mohammed , Jameela Jamil, and Glen Powell lend their voices to the Colin Trevorrow and Stev en Spielberg-produced series . Hailing from DreamWorks—a studio that knows a thing or two about int ense kid-centered adventure—Camp Cretaceous comes to Netflix September 18. Until then, you can check out the trailer below or visit Camp Cretaceous’ interactive site, which allows visitors to tour the camp’s amenities and listen to the island’s prehistoric, fed-up in habitants.