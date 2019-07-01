The surprising success of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle created a path for a weirdly viable franchise, yet it was hard to picture just how they planned on keeping the premise fresh for future installments. In the first trailer for the upcoming sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, the answer seems to be pretty clear: just have Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson imitate old men instead of teenagers. And so far, it seems to be working. Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first look Monday morning and as it turns out, all you really need in a film is Johnson doing an extended impression of Danny DeVito for a couple of hours. Who could have guessed?

To elaborate: Spencer (Alex Wolff) has disappeared within the game and it is up to his three friends to follow and save him. However, there appears to be a lot of change, and it soon becomes very clear that not all of our young heroes have returned to their previous avatars. Johnson is no longer standing in for Spencer, but Spencer’s grandfather (DeVito), who has somehow meandered into the game alongside his friend, Milo Walker (Danny Glover). Hart is now Franklin, while Jack Black has now become the mouthpiece for Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain). Martha-via-Karen Gillian seems to have made it over just fine, but where did Bethany (Madison Iseman) disappear to after the jump? Who knows.

Nick Jonas has returned while Awkwafina is here to add yet another title to her rapidly growing list of credits, but honestly? The film could just consist of Hart and Johnson marveling at their newer, younger joints and that would be quite fine.

Jumanji: The Next Level will barrel into theaters just in time for Christmas.