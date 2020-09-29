Photo : Hulton Archive ( Getty Images )

We hope you’ve been washing your ass because, for the first time in nearly two decades, a new Jerky Boys album is on the way. The self-titled LP finds long-time J.B. Johnny Brennan resurrecting a number of his old characters, from the frail Sol Rosenberg to the foul-mouthed Frank Rizzo.

Brennan, who’s going solo following the departure of Kamal Ahmed in 2000, is teasing the album with a call in which Sol begs iRobot customer care to save him after he duct-taped a knife to his digital vacuum. “They may have to send out the fire brigade!” he cries from his bathroom, the knife slamming against the door. “Doesn’t that thing know how to dock? Can I say nicely to him, ‘Please go away, please go back to your dock station, and please put down the knife?’”

Listen to it below:

The Jerky Boys is due out on November 27 via Comedy Dynamics.

[via Rolling Stone]