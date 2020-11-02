Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

The last time we saw the Jeopardy! GOATs—a.k.a. James Holzhaue r, Brad Rutter, and actual GOAT Ken Jennings—they were competing against each other on the legendary quiz show’s The Greatest Of All Time tournament at the beginning of this year. The next time we see them, though, they’ll be using their supreme trivia powers against poor, unfortunate normal people. As announced today in a press release, Holzhauer, Rutter, and Jennings have joined up with ABC’s new version of The Chase, an adaptation of a British trivia sho w in which contestants try to win money by answering questions while being “chased” by trivia masters. The show will be hosted by Sara Haines from The View, with the Jeopardy! boys taking turns as the “Chaser” chasing the contestants. ABC has already given this new Chase a series order, so it’ll at least run for one season on ABC at some point in the future (a premiere date hasn’t been announced, given the whole global pandemic thing going on).

Variety points out that The Chase was previously adapted for American audiences by Fox in 2012, but that didn’t go past the pilot stage until Game Show Network picked it up again in 2013. It ran for four seasons there, with Brooke Burns hosting and Mark Labbett as the chaser. The British version of The Chase is hosted by (sorry, “presented by”) Bradley Walsh and one of its “Chasers” is Paul Sinha, who American viewers with a taste for British game shows might know from Taskmaster.