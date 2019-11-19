Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The Irishman's final trailer is riddled with bullets, regret

Randall Colburn
Let us hush the Marvel discourse for just a minute to savor the final trailer for Martin Scorsese’s epic mob drama, The Irishman, which lands on Netflix next week. It’s the most revealing look yet at the story, which follows veteran and working man Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) as he stumbles into the labyrinthian world of organized crime, eventually becoming an integral cog in the fabled disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

“After Goodfellas and Casino and even The Wolf Of Wall Street, [Scorsese’s] finally made a gangster movie that couldn’t possibly be misunderstood as a glorification, given how far it pushes past even the most nominal glimmers of glamour, to the kind of rock bottom you hit only when you’ve outlived and alienated everyone else,” reads our A- review.

Watch the trailer now and catch the three-and-a-half-hour film in theaters now ahead of its November 27 Netflix debut.

