Photo credits: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images, Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto/Getty Images Graphic : The A.V. Club

Good news, everybody: After two months of mulling the idea, we’re happy to report that we’re still pretty fucking psyched at the thought of Ryan Gosling playing a werewolf. Especially if, as Variety reports, he might end up doing so under the auspices of director Leigh Whannell. The Upgrade and The Invisible Man director—slash writer and star of the original Saw movie, lest we ever forget—is apparently in talks to direct Gosling’s previously reported lycanthropic excursion, seemingly hoping to establish a streak of shockingly good movies in which he stuffs some of Hollywood’s most bankable stars into films featuring monsters that used to spend their time trying to murder Abbot and Costello.

Details about Ryan Gosling: Werewolf—or, as it’s being more boringly referred to by more reputable (boring) sources, Wolfman—are still pretty light, although it’s reportedly based on a treatment from Gosling himself (with a script written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo), and could potentially be a cold-blooded media satire in the same vein as Jake Gyllenhaal’s Nightcrawler. (Except, with werewolf.) That’s a pretty great update to the classic fangs good, silver bad formula—even if The Howling already did “news anchor turns into a werewolf” almost 30 years previous.

Whannell is still only circling the project, of course; he’s got quite a bit on his plate right now (including a potential Upgrade TV show), and god knows there’s probably some dark and fascinating reboot of The Creature From The Black Lagoon just waiting out there to whisk his time and attention away.