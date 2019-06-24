Photo: Busta Rhymes ( Neilson Barnard/Getty Images); Banjo-Kazooie (Screenshot

Banjo-Kazooie is having a bit of a moment. Although the series hasn’t seen a console release in more than a decade, the title characters of Rare’s fever dream witch-battling bird-and-bear platformer will soon be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a DLC fighter. In, let’s say, honor of that occasion, here’s the original Banjo-Kazooie theme mashed up with Busta Rhymes’s verse from Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now.” The audio has been around for a while, but now the track has been matched up with video from the game, which is as good an excuse as any to revisit this thing.



Yes, as commenters on Reddit will be very happy to tell you, this style of mashup works with any two songs that have similar BPMs. (It’s hard to say for sure, but it seems like the Busta Rhymes side is modified just a touch.) Still, somebody has to go out and actually put together the two tracks, and now this exists where it did not previously. Beyond matching up in terms of tempo, the song just works, aesthetically speaking. Maybe more games about banjo-playing bears and their bird friends should have rapping, and maybe more rap songs should feature banjo-playing bears and their bird friends.

[via BoingBoing]

