The internet is ready for Robert Pattinson to be hot again

Screenshot : The King ( Netflix

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but few would quibble with Robert Pattinson’s heartthrob status, the likes of which he’s more or less cast off over the last several years. The Twilight alum’s dressed himself down in a lot of his more recent roles, looking a touch grungier in indies like Good Time, The Rover, and the upcoming The Lighthouse, which finds him sporting a fierce, unwashed mustache . That changed y esterday, though, as Netflix dropped a trailer for The King that featured Pattinson in a luscious blonde wig that had fans thirsting over him all over again. Is it funny it’s happening in a bit of stony, straight-faced medieval fare? Sure, but we’re not complaining. Neither is the internet.

O thers, meanwhile, are already resurrecting his Twilight years, calling out just how much his new look evokes Jasper or James, the villain hellbent on stalking the life out of Bella better than Edward can.

Is he gearing up for what will no doubt be a smoldering turn as Bruce Wayne? Undoubtedly. In the meantime, cross your fingers that Pattinson’s new mane delivers on everyone’s thirsting. No worries about his acting though; he’s got that covered.