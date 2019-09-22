We’re mere weeks away from one of the longest teased television-to-film events in recent memory. The fact that the Breaking Bad film is actually real is still a little hard to believe, despite an earlier date announcement starring none other than Skinny Pete. But with October 11 quickly approaching, Netflix still had one more glimpse in the cannon to ramp up excitement—and nothing screams “let’s get pumped” more than a reminder of the series’ gruesome end.

The latest trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie aired during the the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. In the clip, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) is parked in a dark desert, lighting a cigarette while he scans the radio. He eventually picks up a signal: a station that happens to be breaking the news of a “horrific scene”in Albuquerque. The report continues to describe the massacre that has left 9 men dead, citing a “remote-controlled machine gun” before announcing the hunt for a person of interest. Those who remember the series finale will instantly recognize the device described as the handiwork of Jesse’s former partner in crime Walter White (Bryan Cranston), which was used during the final showdown between White and neo-Nazis. We were already aware that the film would pick up where the series left off, but alluding to the massive carnage and captivity that Pinkman fled is still a nice reminder of how how high the stakes are for him as well as his current state of mind.

Advertisement

Aside from streaming, El Camino will also be showing in select theaters for a limited engagement, for those who are interested in catching Pinkman’s life as a fugitive on a much bigger screen.