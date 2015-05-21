The Human Centipede director's new movie is about a masturbation club

Screenshot : The Onania Club ( YouTube

Tom Six, the cursed architect of the Human Centipede trilogy , will soon release his first feature since that series’ execrable capp er —read our F review—and, well, it looks like he wasn’t kidding when he called it “one of the most vile, inhumane movie experiences of all time.”

Per the below trailer, The Onania Club follows Hanna, a married mom with a secret kink: She gets off on real-life scenes of violence and trauma. Scared of how it’s impacting her marriage, she joins the titular club, which appears to consist of women masturbating to scenes of death, disease, and extreme poverty. As the trailer teases, however, things start to become distressingly real, with the women staging their own real-life tragedies for their sexual pleasure.

If you’re reading this, you probably know what you’re getting into with Six’s work , but we’re still going to take a moment to emphasize that the trailer alone might very well turn your stomach. This is some sick shit.

In a statement, Six says the film is “ part Sex and the City on evil steroids and part pure, pitch black, comedy,” as well as a reaction to the “ever-growing political correctness in the privileged Western world and the hypocrisy of that.” He also posits the women in the film as “ very powerful, self-made, independent characters,” adding that they “ are strong and the men are weak, which is rarely seen in other features.”

Jessica Morris, Darcy DeMoss, Deborah Twiss, Karen Strassman, Flo Lawrence, and Ad van Kempen star. A release date is forthcoming.

