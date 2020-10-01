Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

The Hood Internet's ongoing remix series celebrates 1990, from Madonna to MC Hammer

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
The Hood Internet
The Hood InternetMashupmashupsYouTube1990The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Illustration for article titled The Hood Internets ongoing remix series celebrates 1990, from Madonna to MC Hammer
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

If there’s anything that can brighten these otherwise dismal days of 2020, it’s the promise of new mega-mashups courtesy of the two producers behind The Hood Internet. From their distillation of 40 years of hip-hop to this genuinely-great-when-it--shouldn’t-be mashup of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Ginuwine’s “Pony”, the two have a proven track record (get it?) of putting creative spins (...get it?) on pop culture staples. Now, roughly a year since they began celebrating (and entangling) popular music’s yearly contributions, they’ve slipped into some Zubaz and dropped a new mashup for the year that was 1990.

Yes, that is sixty songs from 1990 in three-and-a-half minutes. Yes, it includes Salt-N-Pepa’s “Let’s Talk About Sex,” Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. Yes, it rules.

The Hood Internet promises a new compilation every Thursday for the rest of October, so fans of rapid-fire refresher courses in pop music will have something to look forward to every week this month instead of staring at the clock, counting down until Election Day.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

