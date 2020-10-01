The Hood Internet's ongoing remix series celebrates 1990, from Madonna to MC Hammer

Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

If there’s anything that can brighten these otherwise dismal days of 2020, it’s the promise of new mega-mashups courtesy of the two producers behind The Hood Internet. From their distillation of 40 years of hip-hop to this genuinely -great-when-it- -shouldn’t-be mashup of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Ginuwine’s “Pony”, the two have a proven track record (get it?) of putting creative spins (...get it?) on pop culture staples. Now, roughly a year since they began celebrating (and entangling) popular music’s yearly contributions , they’ve slipped into some Zubaz and dropped a new mashup for the year that was 1990.

Yes, that is sixty songs from 1990 in three-and-a-half minutes. Yes, it includes Salt-N-Pepa’s “Let’s Talk About Sex,” Sin ead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. Yes, it rules.

The Hood Internet promises a new compilation every Thursday for the rest of October, so fans of rapid-fire refresher courses in pop music will have something to look forward to every week this month instead of staring at the clock, counting down until Election Day.

