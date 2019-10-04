The Hood Internet returns to toot-toot and beep-beep its way through the music of 1979 and beyond

Screenshot : YouTube

Here’s an October Surprise we can get behind: The Hood Internet, the DJ/producer duo best known for their dense, irresistible mashups and mixtapes, have returned with a new mashup. It’s an increasingly rare occurrence (though “Old Town Pony” was a delightful surprise earlier this year), so no matter the subject or duration, any such release would be noteworthy.



But two things make “1979" particularly welcome. First, it’s a damn good listen, which is a minor miracle of sorts, considering that it incorporates more than 50 songs in under three minutes, a roster that includes songs from (deep breath): ABBA, AC/DC, Anita Ward, Billy Joel, Blondie, Boomtown Rats, The Buggles, The Cars, Charlie Daniels Band, Cheap Trick, Chic, The Clash, The Cure, Donna Summer, Doobie Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire, Electric Light Orchestra, Fleetwood Mac, The Flying Lizards, Gang of Four, The Gap Band, Gary Numan, Joy Division, Kiss, The Knack, Kool & The Gang, Lipps Inc, M, Michael Jackson, Pat Benatar, Pink Floyd, The Police, The Pretenders, Prince, Queen, Rainbow, Rupert Holmes, Sister Sledge, The Specials, Squeeze, The Sugarhill Gang, Supertramp, Talking Heads, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Van Halen, The Whispers, and Wire.

That shouldn’t work! It simply shouldn’t be! And yet:

The second, and even better, thing: This video was accompanied by the news that every Thursday in October will see a similar release, each video tackling a subsequent year. That means that next week you’ll probably be hearing snippets of “Call Me” and “It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me” intertwined with another 40-odd songs from 1980, and the week after that will be 1981's best and brightest, and so on, until we reach the cold, unwelcoming, mashup-free arms of November.

So toot-toot, beep-beep, and enjoy them while you can.