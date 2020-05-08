Photo : Corbis ( Getty Images )

The earworm DJ/producer duo known as The Hood Internet has been doing their mashup thing for quite some time now, which isn’t in any way a criticism, considering how everything they release is generally a banger. For proof: here’s their recent summary of 1979, their history of hip-hop, and this weirdly catchy fusion of Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.



Advertisement

To further their already impressive CV, the pair has now released a massive amalgamation of 50 songs from the bygone year that was 1985. As one would probably expect, there’s a helluva lot happening in the track, which features artists like Prince, Run DMC, Huey Lewis , Aerosmith, Dire Straits, and Madonna. Check it out below to be transported back to a simpler time, when all we had to worry about was mutually assured nuclear devastation instead of a deadly global pandemic.

The Hood Internet’s been at this for a while, having previously given the same treatment to every year of the early ‘80s. And, as they clarified in this tweet, more are on the way in the coming days .

Advertisement

It’ll be hard to top this one, if only for reminding us that Eddie Murphy’s “Party All the Time” exists and that its music video is a sight to behold.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com