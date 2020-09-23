Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

Helstrom is one of the last remnants of Marvel TV in the pre-Disney+ era, and it definitely looks like one of the more interesting series to come out of the studio’s various streaming deals—it must have some quality, or else Hulu would’ve scrapped it along with Runaways and the planned Howard The Duck series, among others. The streaming platform has released the first trailer for Helstrom, which follows a pair of siblings (with powers!) whose mother (or whatever is possessing their mother) is a serial killer:



Helstrom appears to have more in common with something like FOX’s short-lived Exorcist series than, say, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (It also seems to want to evoke Legion.) The series was created by Paul Zbyszewski, an executive producer on Lost and, funnily enough, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Apparently nobody puts Paul Zbyszewski in the corner.

Hulu will release all 10 episodes of Helstrom on Friday, October 16. Here’s the official synopsis for the series, which stars Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, and Ariana Guerra: