Following the success of The Haunting Of Hill House, Netflix has ordered another horror series from creators Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy. Per Variety, the series is titled Midnight Mass, and follows “an isolated island community which experiences miraculous events—and frightening omens—after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.” Charismatic young priest, you say? Is the hot priest from Fleabag available or nah? The seven-episode limited series is part of the overall deal Flanagan and Macy signed with Netflix back in February.



That deal also includes a follow-up to The Haunting Of Hill House titled The Haunting Of Bly Manor. As recently reported, Hill House star Victoria Pedretti will return for Bly Manor, which is loosely based on Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw. Some of Pedretti’s Hill House co-stars are also likely to return for the second season of the anthology series—though it’s unclear if Flanagan and Macy have plans for any additional seasons. The Turn Of The Screw has been adapted into numerous films—including Jack Clayton’s acclaimed The Innocents—and has inspired multiple films and TV series, including The Others and an episode of Dark Shadows. The story follows a governess who begins to sense a sinister supernatural presence in the manor where she cares for a family’s two children. James’ novel is rather ambiguous as to whether the ghosts are real or imagined.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor will arrive sometime in 2020. In the meantime, Flanagan’s latest film, Doctor Sleep (based on Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining) hits theaters on November 8.