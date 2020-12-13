The Handmaid’s Tale Photo : Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story of a woman in the near-future fighting against a terrifying patriarchal regime that has taken over the former United States, and the Hulu series has always seemed to relish its relevance. It did, after all, premiere just a few months into the Trump presidency, and though the cynical-minded might chalk it up to weird viral marketing, the sight of protestors in Handmaid’s Tale robes did become a fairly common occurrence whenever Trump and his goons started to skew a little too close to the world of the show. Now, though, in a victory that seems like it should be accompanied by one of those obvious needle drops that the show loves to do, The Handmaid’s Tale is going to outlive the Trump presidency.

The series is going to come back for a fourth season at some point in 2021, and Hulu also recently announced that it’s going to come back for a fifth season at some point after that—we assume, since time normally happens chronologically, but Hulu’s press release on the news didn’t specifically say. Meanwhile, the Trump presidency will be going out with only four seasons, the most recent of which has been even worse than the first three (and they’re really dragging out this finale).

Going back to The Handmaid’s Tale, the cast put out a video about the announcement of the fifth season that is oddly cheery, but it is always nice to know that you’ll still have a job in the foreseeable future. Also, is it too cold in Bradley Whitford’s house? He seems to be excessively bundled up in his clips. Somebody should get him some warm soup and a nice blanket so he can match the exuberance of some of his Handmaid’s Tale co-stars. Oh, and while we’re at it, Elisabeth Moss should have more lights on in her library (?) if she’s going to be reading scripts.

