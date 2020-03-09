Photo : Avengers: Infinity War ( Marvel Studios )

Just in case Thor’s last moments in Avengers: Endgame didn’t tip you off and you needed a little more official confirmation: Vin Diesel has confirmed that at least “some” of the Guardians Of The Galaxy will appear in Thor: Love And Thunder. That comes from an interview with Comic Book (via /Film), during which Diesel said that he got this news straight from Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi (returning after the very good Ragnarok) and that it “will be very interesting” to see what Thor and those space a-holes are up to now that the universe has been saved from Thanos. After that, he realized that he maybe “shouldn’t have said anything,” but it’s not like Marvel could fire him and find just anyone to do the voice of Groot.

Advertisement

Speaking of, when pressed for more spoilers, Diesel teased that there will someday be something called “Alpha Groot,” which is presumably the next stage in his life after baby Groot and teen Groot. It could also be a reference to there being other creatures out there like Groot, which would be interesting ground to cover in the third Guardians Of The Galaxy movie. Either way, we don’t know what Alpha Groot is or if it’ll be a Thor thing or a Guardians Of The Galaxy thing… or even if he’s just making stuff up.

Thor: Love And Thunder will also feature the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who will be picking up the magic hammer for herself this time around, and Christian Bale will also be there doing something. It’ll be in theaters in November of 2021.