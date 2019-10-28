The Grudge remake trailer promises a "twisted new vision"

Between 2016's Eyes Of My Mother and this year’s Piercing, Nicolas Pesce has emerged as one of our most talented and sadistic young filmmakers. For his next artful dip into depravity, Pesce will helm a remake of Ju-On: The Grudge, a J-horror staple that was already remade in 2004 with Sam Raimi as a producer. Raimi is also producing Pesce’s take, which is being touted both for its “twisted new vision” and its R rating, which, if Pesce’s previous work is any indication, will be a hard R.

The Grudge tracks an infectious curse that’s born when someone dies in the throes of some potent rage, and Pesce’s described his remake as being both a “cop drama” and an exploration of “the horrors of American suburbia.” John Cho stars as a real estate agent who calls up a detective played by Andrea Riseborough after encountering something spooky in a house he’s meant to sell. What follows looks , unsurprisingly, both nastier and gloopier than its more spectral predecessors.

Demián Bichir, Lin Shaye, and GLOW’s Betty Gilpin round out the cast of the remake , which is slated for release on January 3 .