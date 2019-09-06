The above clip and following post contains spoilers from the third season of The Good Place.

There are far worse fates than watching one of the most innovative comedies on television end on its own terms... like, for example watching the love of your life enjoy a paradise-adjacent community with their ex while they remain unaware of your existence. Still, seeing The Good Place come to an end after four impressive seasons stings. Luckily, the cast has gathered in this first look to assure you—yes, you—that everything is still fine.

As Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, William Jackson Harper, and Manny Jacinto look back at their time on the NBC hit (and, by extension, with Ted Danson) just ahead of the new season, fans are granted a glimpse of Eleanor taking the reins (and wearing the hell out of a power suit!) in a brand new neighborhood. We also get a look at one of the four new test humans, aside from Chidi’s ex-girlfriend, Simone. Somewhere between the interpersonal drama and some guaranteed obstacles courtesy of the Bad Place, Eleanor, Michael, and the rest of the gang have to prove that humans are capable of changing for the better. We’ll see how well they fare when The Good Place returns September 26.