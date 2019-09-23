Photo: Colleen Hayes (NBC

There have been a ton of crazy, game-changing twists on The Good Place and the cast knows it. This is a rare television comedy that has taken its wonderful, absurd premise and flipped it over several times in the course of its first three seasons. It has executed one great twist after another, starting with a jaw-dropping season 1 finale mind-bender that’s only taken on more weight in the years that followed. As we prepare to launch into the fourth and final season starting this week—it’s okay to sob—the cast is here to refresh our memories.



In a new video titled “Every Forkin’ Season,” Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, William Jackson Harper, and Manny Jacinto recap the momentous events that have taken place since Eleanor Shellstrop and co. died, ended up in “the good place,” and met with floss-expert/utopian neighborhood creator Michael and “not-a-girl, not-a-robot” Janet.

Advertisement

It’s the perfect thing to watch if you didn’t binge it again already because ready or forkin’ not, season 4 of The Good Place premieres on Thursday, September 26.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com