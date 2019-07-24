Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Donna Tartt and featuring the likes of Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright, and Ansel Elgort, The Goldfinch is extremely in the market for an Oscar. Following yesterday’s announcement of its forthcoming premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Warner Bros. has released the second trailer for The Goldfinch, which stars Elgort as a young man navigating a Dickensian life after the tragic death of his mother, all while harboring an increasingly dangerous secret. Everything in this trailer is dialed up to 11 on the melodrama scale, including all that Acting with a capital A. Hopefully the film itself, from director John Crowley (Brooklyn), is a little more graceful—having Roger Deakins on board as cinematographer is certainly a good thing.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Goldfinch, which hits theaters on September 13:

Theodore “Theo” Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day…a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch.