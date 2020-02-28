The Go Karts trailer may eliminate the need to see the whole movie

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Plucky upstart moves to new city. He then g ets drawn into sport where he must defeat a formidable rival, guided by unlikely mentor. With the help of a new love interest and/or sidekick pal, he’ll eventually arise victorious .

Are we talking about Pat Boone in 1957’s ode to harness racing, April Love? 1984’s Karate Kid with Ralph Macchio? No, it’s the Australian film Go!, apparently rebranded as Go Karts for its upcoming release on Netflix. It’s got a pretty straightforward, familiar-sounding plot: Jack moves to western Australia with his mom and discovers the exciting world of competitive go-karting, “learning from a former driver with a secret past.” It’s anyone’s guess what happens next: Will Jack lean into his rebelliousness to become a competitive racer? Will he win over his surly mentor? (Hint: There’s even a “Mr. Miyagi” nod in the trailer.) Will he fall for the tomboy girl mechanic and enlist the help of his funny best friend? Will he defeat his mean, cocky competitors?

Yep, we’re pretty sure we know how this one is going to turn out. But we’ll find out for sure when Go Kart arrives on Netflix on March 13.