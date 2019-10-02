The Gentlemen trailer: We can't remember the last time we were so excited for a Guy Ritchie movie

Screenshot : The Gentlemen ( YouTube

The only thing not perfect about the new trailer for The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie’s much-needed return to his profanely comic roots following that live-action Aladdin, is that it’s not called Toff Guys. Toff Guys turned into Bush after its U.S. rights got scooped up by STXfilms and now, with its trailer and release date unveiled, it’s called The Gentlemen, which, fuck, is the exact opposite of Toff Guys.

Still, the guys are looking plenty toff in this explosive teaser, which evokes Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch more than it does the deluge of studio fare Ritchie, for better or worse, has been focusing on these many years. Below, you’ll find Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant quip their way into a storm of bullets, speeding trains, and reefer smoke . Also, Succession’s Jeremy Strong as some kind of British dandy? Be still my heart.

Here’s a synopsis:

The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

The Gentlemen uppercuts into theaters on January 20 of next year.