Screenshot: The Irishman (Netflix)

In just a few days, we’ll learn whether Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated The Irishman is either an extremely good movie or an extremely good movie marred by the uncanny nature of its digitally de-aged faces. This trailer, the most revealing look at director’s Silence follow-up so far, spans decades in the lives of its three leads—Al Pacino’s Jimmy Hoffa, Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran, and Joe Pesci’s Russell Bufalino—and introduces us to a jaw-dropping supporting cast that includes Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Anna Paquin, and Jesse Plemons. (The Irishman marks Scorsese and Keitel’s first collaboration since ’88.)

The Irishman, which is based on Charles Brandt’s I Heard You Paint Houses, follows Sheeran’s World War II veteran as he links up with the mob and finds himself swept up in the assassination of labor union legend Hoffa. A Netflix original, it hits limited theaters on November 1 before getting a wider release on November 8. It lands on Netflix on November 27, but expect critical takes—including our own—following its premiere at the New York Film Festival this week.