The future is dirty, Spock is annoying, and Picard gives awesome hugs in new set of Star Trek trailers

It’s Star Trek’s time to shine at New York Comic-Con today—even if some of that shininess comes in the form of a pretty dirty future. That’s the major takeaway from the latest teaser for the third season of the franchise’s current flagship show, Discovery, which sees Michael Burnham and pals apparently attempting to reboot the Federation amidst a future that’s looking, if not necessarily grim, than at least a little on the disheveled side.

There’s also a trailer for the latest run of Short Treks short films, this one centered on Ethan Peck’s Spock. The quick and dirty version: He’s annoying, he asks a lot of questions, it’s meant to be a little charming, etc.

If it sounds like we’re rushing these, it’s only because we are. Both CBS All Access, and everybody else, knows why everyone’s actually here: Those good, stiff Picard feels. The latest trailer for Patrick Stewart’s return to the Star Trek universe is a real grab-bag of emotions—there’s a lot of emphasis on the show’s new, much younger cast, and there’s a reality where watching Picard sword fight somebody at his current age might seem a little silly—all of which were immediately overwhelmed by the ending, which brings Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes formally back into the fold. As objective and considerate critics of popular culture, we’ll obviously be evaluating the series on our own merits, but also, did you see that part where Picard put his hand on Riker’s? Jesus Christ, it’s like someone turned on a faucet in our heads.

Advertisement

Picard debuts on CBS All Access on January 23. Those other shows also exist.