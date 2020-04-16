Screenshot : Red Table Talk

There’s a reason that that 2017 comedy Girls Trip was such an unmitigated success: its leading women. The natural, unteachable chemistry between Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish fueled the vacation romp while highlighting four very distinct comedic talents—especially in the case of scene-stealer Haddish, who was a newly recognized talent at the time. It was also the first film from a Black female screenwriter—Tracy Oliver—to cross the $100 million mark at the box office. The overt success of the film left fans wondering if we would ever actually see a sequel.

We hope those fans took a moment to catch the hilarious Flossy Posse reunion on Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, which aired on Wednesday. After spending a little time figuring out the video chat functions and talking about Hall’s celebrity crush on the Dalai Lama, the women addressed the topic of a sequel with an inquisitive viewer who wanted to know if one was in the works.

“We’re all down, we just want to make sure it’s amazing,” Hall responded while host Pinkett Smith nodded in agreement. Maintaining the quality of the original film would likely require not only the participation of its stars, but also the return of screenwriter Oliver, who created The First Wives Club series for BET’s streaming service and is currently working on another series, and director Malcom D. Lee, who directed Space Jam 2 and is billed as a director on Oliver’s untitled series. Latifah and Haddish hoped that the unconfirmed sequel will take them somewhere fun, like Rarotonga. Might we also suggest Burning Man, once that is back on its feet?

The posse of real-life friends spent most of the time checking in on each other and discussing their time in isolation. When asked what she had stockpiled for ahead of the pandemic, Latifah shared, “I immediately stocked up on food... bullets. I ain’t gonna front. Everything is locked and loaded around here.” Haddish co-signed the sentiment, admitting that she, too, had replenished her supply of ammunition. In their defense (not that they need much more of it), bullets were probably way easier to come by than toilet paper.

Red Talk Table airs on Facebook Watch, where you can check out the archive of previous episodes.