Clips

The Flaming Lips bubble up band, audience for world's safest COVID-era concert

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Wayne Coyne loves his bubbles. Anybody who’s seen the Flaming Lips perform live in the last several years—or his new music video for the Kacey Musgraves-featuring “Flowers Of Neptune 6"—have seen the singer serenade from within an inflatable bubble. Now, what with the state of our poisoned world, Coyne’s gone and shrouded both his band and his audience in similar vessels.

In what’s got to be the most responsible live music performance since COVID-19 reared its head, the Flaming Lips swung by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “Race To The Prize,” a beloved cut from 1999's The Soft Bulletin, a favorite album of ours that was recently released as a live album featuring the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

Check out the performance below and, in lieu of your own bubble, do your neighbors a favor and keep wearing a mask out there.

