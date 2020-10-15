The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne at the 2019 Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival Photo : Stephen J. Cohen ( Getty Images )

Wayne Coyne came to this pandemic prepared. For years now, the Flaming Lips frontman has been performing shows (and fending off airborne viruses) from inside an inflatable bubble . In June, during a performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the singer’s antics took on a new resonance when the audience got bubbled up, too. Now, he’s preparing to test out this distinctly 2020 mode of live performance on a broader scale.

Earlier this week, Coyne and other Lips members posted video and photos from a show at Oklahoma City’s The Criterion, where 100 audience members snug in space bubbles bounced as the band cycled through songs from its latest album, American Head. This follows a photo Coyne posted earlier this month of dozens of deflated bubbles covering the floor of the venue.

According to one concertgoer, the show served as both a music video recording and a “test run” for more concerts in this style. “ I mean, it seems absurd, but we at first were just doing it as not a joke, but just as a kind of funny thing, and now it’s becoming kind of serious and real,” Coyne said in an interview with Brooklyn Vegan. “ I think that’s kind of the dilemma we’re all in is that are we waiting for it to go back to normal or are we starting to plot, ‘ What’s the future look like?’ What is the future of live music?”

He elaborated in an interview with Jambase, noting that more bubble concerts could happen following the election. “ The part that we’re trying to get down is what does the crowd do about going to the bathroom and getting drinks?” he said, posing a question that’s been running through our minds since we first saw the bubbles. “ We don’t want this to be [a super spreader event] like that Smash Mouth [concert]... The part about playing in the bubble, we already have down. It’s how we get the crowd in and out without cross-contamination that we need to figure out.”

Confront your claustrophobia with some fan footage of the concert below:

