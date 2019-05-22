Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

For a while, Keri Russell’s role in Star Wars: Episode IX-The Rise Of Skywalker was a total mystery, with the actress revealing little more than getting to wear the “coolest costume” on The Late Show back in March. Today, Vanity Fair released an extensive first look of the upcoming chapter from Lucasfilm, including a glorious preview of Russell’s Zorri Bliss. Her character is touted as a weapon-toting, roguish “masked scoundrel” and holy shit, Russell was not joking about the costume at all.

Pictured in Thieves’ Quarter, Bliss is part of the neutral faction that is neither Team Resistance nor Team Kylo, but we’ll have to wait and see whether or not she can be properly swayed to pick a side.

The spotlight did not rest on Keri Russell, however. Vanity Fair’s preview also featured glimpses Billy Dee Williams’ might return as Lando Calrissian and an absolutely majestic-looking Naomi Ackie, who joins the franchise as a new, caped ally named Jannah.

Star Wars: Episode IX-The Rise Of Skywalker arrives in theaters December 20.