Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell is getting one of those limited, gimmicky theatrical events that don’t quite exude confidence, but, if the flick’s new trailer is any indication, fans of House Of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects should gobble up this resurrection of the Firefly clan.



Resurrection is right, we’d say, as the trio apparently survived the hail of bullets that rained upon them at the close of Rejects. As the trailer demonstrates, their survival prompts both mass outrage and, in a timely bit of commentary, a morbid cult of fans urging authorities to “free the three!” That, of course, might be a touch misguided, as it isn’t long before Bill Moseley’s calling for a “real day of the dead!” What follows is lots of shooting, stabbing, cackling, and screaming, as well as what looks like a south-of-the-border setting—color us also intrigued by the army of luchadors that appear to be in hot pursuit.

Clint Howard, Danny Trejo, Dee Wallace, and the great Richard Edson join the core trio of Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Sid Haig in the film, which will hit theaters for three nights only in September. After that, we assume it’ll hit VOD. For now, we’ll just hope for a return from Dr. Satan.