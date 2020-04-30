She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power’s final season will be one of epic reckoning, according to the recently released, sobering trailer. With the last 13 episodes of the Noelle Stevenson-created series streaming in mere weeks, the final showdown between the princesses and Horde Prime is poised to be their most trying and emotional one yet (which is less of a revelation for anyone who recognizes proper buildup in storytelling and more of a warning for those of us who have full-on bawled throughout certain episodes). Backed by a haunting iteration of the show’s theme song, the below trailer shows Adora (Aimee Carrero) and her collective of magical royalty-turned-soldiers steadying themselves for a serious fight.
At the end of the fourth season, Adora destroyed the sword needed to access her powerful She-Ra persona in an attempt to save their planet, Etheria. With She-Ra effectively gone and Glimmer (Karen Fukuhara) captured alongside Catra (AJ Michalka), their home has reached peak vulnerability in he face of Horde Prime (Keston John) and his intruding army. Luckily, the clip doesn’t end without a rather iconic battle cry from Adora and a look at a team ready to take down their most formidable enemy yet, and we’re inclined to assume that things will work out for the better. After all, the song does promise that they’re “gonna win in the end.” It’s hard not to believe them, no matter how ominous the arrangement sounds.
The final season of She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power begins streaming May 15.