Image : Netflix

She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power’s final season will be one of epic reckoning, according to the recently released, sobering trailer. With the last 13 episodes of the Noelle Stevenson-created series streaming in mere weeks , the final showdown between the princesses and Horde Prime is poised to be their most trying and emotional one yet (which is less of a revelation for anyone who recognizes proper buildup in storytelling and more of a warning for those of us who have full-on bawled throughout certain episodes). Backed by a haunting iteration of the show’s theme song, the below trailer shows Adora (Aimee Carrero) and her collective of magical royalty-turned-soldiers steadying themselves for a serious fight.

At the end of the fourth season, Adora destroyed the sword needed to access her powerful She-Ra persona in an attempt to save their planet, Etheria. With She-Ra effectively gone and Glimmer (Karen Fukuhara) captured alongside Cat ra (AJ Michalka) , their home has reached peak vulnerability in he face of Horde Prime (Keston John) and his intruding army. Luckily, the clip doesn’t end without a rather iconic battle cry from Adora a nd a look at a team ready to take down their most formidable enemy yet, and we’re inclined to assume that things will work out for the better . After all, the song does promise that they’re “ gonna win in the end.” It’s hard not to believe them, no matter how ominous the arrangement sounds.

The final season of She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power begins streaming May 15.