Photo: Netflix

Netflix just revealed the premiere date for season three of Jessica Jones, the last living bastion of Netflix’s soon-to-be defunct Marvel Universe. In a quick teaser for the final season, a shaky walk towards the door of Alias Investigations is accompanied by an accusatory voice-over: “Jessica Jones, you are a fraud. You’re a cheater. No longer.” One gloved knock on the door and an ominous flash of a man bathed in red later, the teaser reveals a June 14 return date.



The last (fairly sloppy, according to us) season ended with Jessica (Krysten Ritter), Trish (Rachael Taylor), and Malcolm (Eka Darville) going their separate ways. Per a press release for the upcoming season, Jessica and Trish must find a common ground in order to jointly defeat a “highly intelligent psychopath” (that’s new!) and hopefully repair their friendship. Will their conflicting outlooks on ethical heroism render their rift irreparable?

Advertisement

The final season of Jessica Jones was announced prior to the Marvel slate’s death knell, which began with the cancellations of Iron Fist and, rather surprisingly, Luke Cage. Once the end of the highly popular Daredevil was made official, it became clear that the creative relationship between Netflix and Marvel was coming to an end just before the release of Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, Disney+. As of now, they have not announced any plans to migrate any of the discarded slate to the new platform.