The FBI raided Jake Paul's house today

Photo : Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Human distraction Jake Paul continues to be extremely distracting tonight, as ABC News reports that the FBI has raided his California home, apparently seizing several guns, including, we find ourselves unable to resist quoting verbatim, “ a long gun propped up against a hot tub in the backyard.”

The raid comes after Paul was accused back in June of participating in (and possibly inciting) a riot at an Arizona shopping mall. The Scottsdale Police Department charged Paul back then with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly; s aid charges against Paul have now been dropped, but only so that the FBI could take hold of the ball . At the time, Paul contended that he was only there to document the unrest at the mall after a day of peaceful protesting. The FBI didn’t arrest anyone in association with the raid today , although they apparently had a search warrant for Paul’s home.

This latest Calabasas excitement comes two weeks after Paul reportedly hosted a large party at his residence, drawing ire from various commentators and local politicians due to its basic ignorance of apparently every single guideline related to preventing the spread of COVID-19. When interviewed shortly after, Jake Paul gave a quote demonstrating that, for good or ill, he does seem to have a grasp on the prevailing spirit of the day, a real “rifle next to the hot tub” philosophy if ever there was one: “ No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”