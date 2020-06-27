Photo : Paul Archuleta/WireImage ( Getty Images )

[Note: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault.]

Actor Cas Anvar, best known for his starring role on the Amazon (formerly Syfy) series The Expanse, is being investigated over allegations of sexual misconduct, Deadline reports. Daniel Abraham, one of the authors upon whose work the series is based, says he brought the allegations—which have been appearing in increasing volume on social media over the last week—to the show’s studio, Alcon, which has now reportedly hired an independent firm to evaluate the accusations.

Anvar—who’s also had recent roles on How To Get Away With Murder and Canadian drama Cardinal—plays pilot Alex Kamal on the sweeping sci-fi series. The accusations against him, meanwhile, are depressingly familiar at this point; allegations that he used his status among both Expanse fans, as well as those of the Assassin’s Creed games (where he voiced one of the main characters in 2011's Assassin’s Creed: Revelations) to manipulate and coerce young women, some underage, into sexual situations, and into sending him sexual photographs. There have also been multiple accusations of Anvar sexually assaulting women under similar circumstances.

The producers and and other people behind The Expanse appear to be taking the allegations against Anvar seriously. In addition to announcing the investigation, the Twitter account of James S. A. Corey (the pen name shared on the book series by Abraham and Ty Franck) issued a thank you to the women who have come forward with their experiences with Anvar.