For a film made for basically nothing by a crew mostly composed of director Sam Raimi’s friends and family, The Evil Dead has had a remarkably long shelf life. And now, 38 years after its initial debut, the film is about to enter a new phase of its afterlife, as Grindhouse Releaseing debuts a new 4k restoration of the film, complete with a new audio mix and “reimagined” score from original composer Joseph LoDuca. About the film’s new aural makeover, star Bruce Campbell says in a press release:

Mixing the sound for Evil Dead in the early 80’s, we were forced to shove everything into one monaural box. As a result, Joe LoDuca’s great score had to compete unfairly with Kandarian Demons, gore sound effects and lots of screaming. With this new release, Joe can finally have his dynamic composition mixed, balanced and featured properly – for perhaps the first time ever!

The new The Evil Dead: A Nightmare Reimagined “theatrical experience”will see its world premiere this weekend at MondoCon at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, TX, but we’ve got an exclusive clip so you can see the restoration’s rich color—and, yes, much more prominent score—for yourself in advance. Mondo will also be selling the Evil Dead soundtrack on vinyl with the new mix as part of a MondoCon exclusive “Book of the Dead” slipcase set at this weekend’s con, and you can see the cover art for that below.

MondoCon takes place September 14 and 15 in Austin, TX, and you can see a full lineup of events at this link.

Photo: Mondo

