Not to be outdone by stadium seat-fillers like a bunch of dancing, singing robot freaks or the cardboard corpse of Weekend At Bernie’s Bernie Lomax, the Denver Broncos decided to enlist the population of (the TV version of) South Park for last night’s match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Benjamin Allbright tweeted that the appropriately 2D cut-outs, which accompanied around 5,700 real attendees, represented “the entire town of South Park.” This is easy to believe given that the characters set up in the stands include not just the show’s stars but even its versions of Macho Man Randy Savage, Edgar Allan Poe, and background “Canadians.”



The Broncos (who lost the game, by the way) didn’t do much to publicize the event online other than sharing a quick TikTok video where the Cartman, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny cut-outs are filmed to the sound of Adele’s “Someone Like You” being played way, way too loudly. Other people picked up their slack, though, tweeting out suggestions that the cardboard Randy Marsh should’ve started a fight during the game and that cardboard Kenny needed to be decapitated by a football. There were also plenty of observations that the characters took real human fans “jerbs.”



Ben Raby points out, too, that South Park was the only possible choice of cartoon for the game, even aside from the show being set in Colorado. After all, despite having an equally large cast, The Simpsons has made it pretty clear what it thinks of the team.



