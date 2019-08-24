Photo: OSH EDELSON/AFP (Getty Images)

For a dead guy, Emperor Palpatine—or just The Emperor, if you’re feeling all formal about it—is looking pretty damn happy in this new poster for The Rise Of Skywalker, the upcoming third installment in Disney’s current Star Wars trilogy. And hey, why wouldn’t he be jolly? He’s got the world on a plate, and also his old enemy Luke Skywalker’s nephew is trying to murder his star pupil, while the pair of them are standing on…what is that, half a podracer? Anyway, dude’s looking like one very pleased space ghost, coast to coast or otherwise.

(And can we just say? Those are some of the biggest, most beautiful brown/Sith-yellow eyes we’ve ever seen. You could get lost in those peepers, folks, and also, of course, in the incomprehensible—but thoroughly seductive—power of the Dark Side.)

Disney also showed off footage from the film at D23 today, including clips (unlikely to be released online) of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) facing off on a downed ship in the middle of an ocean, and also, apparently, a shot of Rey wielding a double lightsaber, Darth Maul-style, and looking all ominous.

The Rise Of Skywalker debuts on December 20.

