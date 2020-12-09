The Elf cast is reuniting for a Georgia Democratic Party fundraiser

Photo : Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

Will Ferrell’s 2003 Christmas movie Elf has become an unlikely holiday favorite, propelled by a surprisingly sweet heart, Ferrell’s go-for-broke central performance as the living embodiment of Christmas spirit in all its uplifting and irritating glory , and the ongoing, welcome sensation of going, “Hey, that’s Bob Newhart!” every time it comes on. Now we’re getting a chance to say “Hey that’s Bob Newhart!” all over again, as Variety reports that almost the entire cast of the movie, plus a Jon Favreau (more on that in a second) are getting together to hold a holiday fundraiser on behalf of the Georgia Democratic Party, in support of the state’s upcoming Senate run-off elections on January 6.

The live table read will include nearly everybody who showed up in the Jon Favreau’s movie, including Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Ed Asner, Newhart, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Kyle Gass , all reprising their roles for a table read. (The only two major non-appearers seem to be James Caan and Peter Dinklage.) Meanwhile, John Lithgow, Danny Woodburn, Egg Helms, and, weirdly, Pod Save America’s Jon Favreau (that is, not the film’s director) will also be on hand to play parts for the read. (No, we don’t get the dueling Favreau’s thing, either.)

The event is scheduled for Sunday, December 13th, at 3 p.m. Central; it’ll require a donation of any amount to the Democratic Party of Georgia in order to get access to the livestream.