The Dixie Chicks' Gaslighter is now coming out on July 17

Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Back at the end of April, we reported that the Dixie Chicks has quietly postponed the release of Gaslighter, the group’s first new album in 14 years and one that would’ve marked the launch of a new comeback effort. The Dixie Chicks didn’t offer an explanation for the delay at the time, leading us to recklessly speculate that it was part of a George W. Bush-backed conspiracy to punish Natalie Maines for that time she dared to suggest that he wasn’t doing a great job running the country, but it was probably just related to the coronavirus (which had already delayed countless other things at that time). Now, though, Gaslighter has a new release date: July 17.

That announcement came from a post on Maines’ Instagram, which you can see below (via Pitchfork). You can also see a performance of the title track on Ellen below that.

