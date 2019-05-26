HBO is eager to remind viewers that there is life on the premium cable network after Game Of Thrones (remember that Westworld trailer last week?), and today that reminder is coming in the form of a new teaser for season three of Divorce. The series follows Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church as a divorced couple having thrilling/funny/dramatic adventures in the world of separation, and if the very convincing assurances in this short trailer are anything to go by, it’s all going totally, totally, totally fine. Like, why would you even consider that it’s not going fine? That’s ridiculous. Anyway, at least—as Sarah Jessica Parker’s Frances semi-confidently notes—there is “potential for a lot of excitement.”

Divorce returns to HBO on July 1.

