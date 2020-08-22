The Flash’s new suit Screenshot : DC FanDome

Since nothing’s been filmed yet for Ezra Miller’s upcoming Flash movie, there was not a lot expected from the film’s 10-minute DC FanDome panel on Saturday. But leave it to a time-traveler movie to be ahead of the game, as director Andrés Muschietti debuted previously unseen sketches for the new Flash suit. “As you can see it’s more organic. you can see light embedded in it. it has been built by his friend Bruce Wayne this time,” the director said as the sketches flashed on screen. (But will that be Michael Keaton’s Batman or Ben Affleck’s Batman?)



And those aren’t the only sketches floating around out there. Screenwriter Christina Hodson revealed that she stole some of Muschietti’s “doodles” of the Time Boss that are, in her worlds, “literally unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.” We’ll be the judge of that, but are holding out hope.

“Barry, because he’s got this ability to go back and manipulate time, he’s the only one who can actually go and change his own personal story,” Hodson said of what makes The Flash a fascinating character to get his own movie. Muschietti—busting out an SAT word—gushed that Hodson’s script has truly captured Barry’s “loquacity” while Miller spoke of how Muschietti’s “compassion” will impact the film.



One of the “Flash Facts” Miller popped in and out of panel with discussed how the first appearance of the multiverse in DC Comics is actually a Flash comic, Flash Comics #123: The Flash Of Two Worlds. And that honor will apparently be translated to the big screen in the upcoming film. “Time travel isn’t simple—it’s not always a straightforward case of go back and change one thing and another thing changes in the future,” said Hodson, teeing up Miller’s explanation:

This film is immensely important because if you look around the dc universe, obviously we have all of these characters that exist within their own bubbles. We even have now multiple iterations of the same story.... This movie, by opening that door that Flashpoint did in the comics, all of these stories and characters can start to collide.

“The cinematic multiverse is going to be born out of this movie—its born out of Barry’s movie,” summed up Hodson. With Miller adding, “It blows our minds, the levels of possibility that exist within the context of this character and this story.”

Oh, and one more Flash Fact: “The hippopotamus is faster than the human being. Beware.”