Screenshot: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“This isn’t a spoiler, but . . .”



Yeah, it pretty much is, at least for the many, many people who haven’t sought out the news of a particular deadly plot point and just want to see the latest X-Men movie in peace. Interviewing the cast (James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Tye Sheridan, Nicholas Hoult, Jessica Chastain, Sophie Turner, and Michael Fassbender) of Dark Phoenix, Kimmel seemed to catch everyone off guard by just blurting out the fact that [redacted] dies in the film. “They’re like, ‘Yeah it was,’” responded one cast member in response to Kimmel charging ahead while assuring that his blurt wasn’t a surprise to anyone. “I was told not to say,” said another, while the rest of the dutifully press-touring cast looked around awkwardly.

And, sure, maybe some hints of the the movie’s big blow-off have, as usual, leaked out already (in the movie’s trailer, for one), but, c’mon—rookie mistake, Kimmel. (Not his only one of the night, as it turns out, since he seemed not to know that Sheridan is playing stalwart X-Man Cyclops and not the absent Nightcrawler, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee. Damn, son.) At any rate, the mostly-mutant crew soldiered on, telling tales of the sort of chat show-ready offscreen shenanigans that movie stars everywhere save up for such occasions. McAvoy and Fassbender took their Xavier-Magneto bromance on an ill-advised go-kart jaunt. Hoult finds it amusing to relieve himself while in full blue Beast makeup. Jessica Chastain shared the video of her being bitten on the boob by an unruly horse. That sort of thing.

Being good guests (and good, spoiler-averse Marvel mutants), the gang went on to play Kimmel’s “whose fear is this” guessing game, with the most intriguing being Fassbender’s assurance that his tandem terrors of “being deported” and “armadillos” are related, somehow. Collectively, one supposes the cast can now add, “Some talk show host’s loose lips messing with our opening weekend” to the list as well. (Plus, maybe “disappointing reviews,” as it turns out.)