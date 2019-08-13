Our first glimpse of footage from Netflix’s Dark Crystal prequel led us to call Age Of Resistance “blockbuster-style puppetry” that looks “as impressive and richly rendered as a Hollywood blockbuster.” The latest trailer for the series, which debuts in just a few weeks, hasn’t changed that perception one bit. Above, you’ll see an even grander look at the world’s expansive vistas, grotesque creatures, and intricately staged action, all executed, per director Louis Leterrier, with only minimal digital effects work. Perhaps what’s best about it all is seeing the throwback-style puppets set against such practical finery.

As we’ve noted many times in the past, the cast is as impressive as the effects. Lena Headey, Awkwafina, and Sigourney Weaver were recently announced, joining a roster of of voices that already included Taron Egerton, Helena Bonham Carter, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Eddie Izzard, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander, and Harvey Fierstein.

Here’s a plot synopsis:

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

The series will drop all 10 of its episodes on August 30.