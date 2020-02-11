The “Dancing Baby” GIF has returned, now in glorious HD

Screenshot : MrAwan1975 ( YouTube

The “ Dancing Baby” GIF represents a happier, more innocent time. It reached its apex in the back half of the 1990s, waving its chubby little arms in the air and hopping around on sausage-link legs on Ally McBeal before falling into disuse around the dawn of the new millennium. Before nü -metal and Napster reigned supreme, the “ Dancing Baby” was the perfect symbol of early consumer-grade internet. We crowded around giant, humming CRT monitors and loaded GeoCities pages, delighting in the simple image of a CGI baby that just wanted to dance and dance and dance some more in a never-ending loop. We were innocent, dreaming of the wondrous future the “ Dancing Baby” heralded.



Now, with more than two decades of internet horseshit beneath our belts, a Twitter user named Jack (@JArmstrongArt) has given us a high-definition remaster of the “ Dancing Baby” —and a bittersweet reminder of what the free-spirited child used to represent.



While the creator of the “ Dancing Baby” may regret the creature spawned from the union of his brain and computer, Jack understands that the footloose tyke deserved better than to languish in blurry ’ 90s obscurity. After posting the remastered GIF (scored to “Hooked On A Feeling,” as god and McBeal intended), Jack ran down the process by which the original baby was turned into the shinier, weirdly smooth version that 2020 deserves.

Jack describes being asked by a friend “to put ‘The Oogachaka Baby’” into the video game/pseudo-development tool Garry’s Mod and then digging around for the original file. It was eventually found (under the excellent name “SK_BABY.MAX”), and Jack was able to get it into Garry’s Mod and fiddle with the animation until the resulting HD b aby was born.



The result is a triumphantly revitalized “D ancing B aby, ” polished up and ready to groove on the screens of anyone hoping to escape into memories of when the internet itself was as fresh-faced and joyful as the GIF itself.



In true ’ 90s- internet spirit, Jack says the work was motivated by wanting to “[advance] the preservation efforts of the internet” and, to ensure the complete democratization of the b aby, shared a download link to the files used in the remaster. This is good. We all need to be able to get to those files if the “ Dancing Baby” is to be reare d correctly. It takes a village, after all.



