Photo: The CW

It’s the end of yet another era at The CW: Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and iZombie just ended, Supernatural will soon be ending after its upcoming 15th season, Arrow will also be ending this year after its abbreviated eighth season, and now post-apocalyptic drama The 100 will be ending after season seven next year. As reported by Variety, creator Jason Rothenberg tweeted about the news this morning, confirming a longstanding rumor that season seven—which was announced back in April—will be the series’ last. Rothenberg’s tweet also took a moment to thank The CW for a chance to “tell our story the way we want to” and “to wrap the show on our terms,” which will also be a helpful reference for where the show’s extremely zealous fans can direct any frustrations they may have with the final season (i.e., blame Rothenberg, not the network).

The final episode of the show’s sixth season will air soon, which means the final season will most likely air next summer.

