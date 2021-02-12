The CW won't be moving forward with its Wonder Girl series

Photo : Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Although The CW has been pretty accommodating in terms of handing out show renewals this year—with most of its series, including freshman offerings like Walker, getting a nigh-automatic nod in light of global conditions—things appear to still be a lot pickier when it comes to projects that are in development, even with a set superhero pedigree. Specifically, Variety notes today that Wonder Girl, which was being developed for the network by Queen Of The South’s Dailyn Rodriguez, won’t be moving forward as a series, making it the second such project to get turned down by the network in recent months.



Although there have been Wonder Girl characters in comics dating back to the 1960s—generally associated with, duh, Wonder Woman (who’s yet to make an appearance in the CW’s Arrowverse, by the by)—Rodriguez’s version was set to focus on the latest, Yara Flor, who debuted in DC Comics last month as part of its Future State event. Described as a Dreamer (that is, in the immigration status sense) , Yara is the daughter of an Amazonian warrior and a Brazilian river god, coming into her own as a descendent of the famed warrior women.

Wonder Girl’s non-pick-up comes not long after The CW also announced it wouldn’t be moving forward on Green Arrow And The Canaries, starring Kat McNamara as Oliver Queen’s daughter from the future. (Comic books!) Not that it’s all been doom and gloom on the expanding-the-Arrowverse front: Superman & Lois is right on the verge of premiering, and the network is moving ahead on Ava DuVernay’s Naomi, based on the character created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell.