Screenshot : Swamp Thing ( YouTube

With production shut down during the pandemic, it’s only a matter of time before networks and streaming services run out of hot, fresh content to inject into our eyeballs. In an effort to offer viewers something, anything they haven’t seen yet, The CW has acquired rights to four shows that have already aired elsewhere—so they’re not new-new, but they’re new-to-you (fingers crossed! ). In an official press release, the network announced acquisition of Coroner (an hour-long investigative drama), Dead Pixels (a British comedy from Succession’s Jon Brown), the star-studded Tell Me A Story (which reimagines fairy tales as—get this—psychological thrillers, will wonders never cease), and Swamp Thing.



Advertisement

You may have already forgotten the deal with Swamp Thing, which happened like 8 46 news cycles ago (last summer): Last April, production was abruptly halted on the DC Comics sci-fi horror series, cutting its first season short. In June, just one week after the first episode premiered on DC Universe, Swamp Thing was cancelled. It’s unlikely that The CW will order an additional season of the series, which starred Andy Bean, Derek Mears, and Crystal Reed, but it will probably perform really well because people are so desperate for fresh TV content that they will absolutely watch the hell out of a cancelled Swamp Thing TV series.